Kathleen A. (Kelly) Dodd

January 28, 1950 - April 20, 2022

CARBONDALE — Kathleen A. (Kelly) Dodd, 72, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Kathy was born on January 28, 1950, in Evanston, IL, to Michael and Cecile (Ward) Kelly.

Kathy worked as a Physician Assistant at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion until her retirement in 2018. She also worked in a variety of jobs over the years including, Carbondale Clinic (20-plus yrs.) and SIU Student Health Service (13 yrs.) along with volunteering at several free clinics in the Carbondale area. She was a graduate of SIUC (1974) and University of North Dakota School of Medicine (1994 with honors). Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, swimming, camping, music (listening, playing harmonica, and guitar), and was a pet lover/rescuer. She was a member of SIU Alumni, Sierra Club, ACLU.

Kathy is survived by her siblings: Jim Kelly of Barrington, IL, Kevin (Debby) Kelly of Byron, IL, Karen Knox of Indialantic, FL, Steve (Kathy) Kelly of Gibson City, IL, and Peggy (Dan) Beyer of Hawthorn Woods, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service for Kathy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family has requested that all family and friends are invited to attend the service to celebrate Kathy's life with the exception of James F. Dodd and Kelsie Holland.

Memorials may be made in Kathy's name to SIU Foundation, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity or St. Jude Children's Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Kathy, visit www.meredithfh.com.