CARBONDALE — Kathleen DeYoung Alix, 79, passed away on May 16, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale from a hemorrhagic stroke.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ernest K. Alix of Carbondale; and her son, Christopher E. Alix, of Urbana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alvina DeYoung of South Holland; and her aunt and uncle, Norma and Robert Hanz of Wheaton; and her in-laws, Julian and Harriett Alix of Victorville, California.

Pursuant to her wishes she was cremated without services.

Memorials may be sent to The Friends of the Carbondale Public Library and to the Jackson County Humane Society.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory of Kathleen, visit www.meredithfh.com.

