Kathleen Fahey

1945 - 2021

CARBONDALE - Kathleen Fahey, 76, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home.

Kathleen was born on May 9, 1945 to William Thomas and Ardis (Rice) Fahey in Minneapolis, MN.

Kathleen is survived by her two sisters: Moira Fahey of St. Paul, MN, and Mrs. Ron (Sheila) Boerner of North Platte, NE; six nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.

To leave a story or memory of Kathleen, visit www.meredithfh.com.