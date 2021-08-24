Kathleen Fahey
1945 - 2021
CARBONDALE - Kathleen Fahey, 76, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home.
Kathleen was born on May 9, 1945 to William Thomas and Ardis (Rice) Fahey in Minneapolis, MN.
Kathleen is survived by her two sisters: Moira Fahey of St. Paul, MN, and Mrs. Ron (Sheila) Boerner of North Platte, NE; six nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be set for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.
To leave a story or memory of Kathleen, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.