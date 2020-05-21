Kathleen 'Kathy' M. Hood

Kathleen “Kathy” M. (Miles) Hood, 80, of Springfield, passed away on May 19, 2020, in Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Kathleen Mary Miles was born Oct. 27, 1939, in St. Louis. She was the daughter of Marie and Leroy Miles. Marie was determined that Kathy attend college and Leroy was as good as they come, hard-working and very intelligent. Their love and guidance ensured Kathy's life would be less difficult than theirs.
Kathy grew up in St. Louis and was surrounded by numerous aunts and uncles that gave her a love of card games and family time.
Kathleen attended Fontbonne in Clayton and later earned her master's degree in English from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She also pursued a doctorate in English at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, but marriage and children happened.
Kathleen and Howard Hood were married Nov. 28, 1970, in Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.
They subsequently began a family and acquired their first of many homes there as Kathy loved finding the next best house as much as Howard loves finding the next best car!
Kathy held many “jobs.” All were good but she would always say teaching college composition at SIUC and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield were the best after motherhood. Loving survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, Howard; her children, Chris (Martha) Hood of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Molly (John) Mehner of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Carrie (David) Leitner of Chatham; and her grandchildren which she adored, Griffin, Ethan and Mariel Hood and Hannah Leitner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and younger brother, John Miles. Kathy was diagnosed with cancer in 2002. Kathy tolerated the cancer well with steadfast resolve and optimism for so many years. She had great admiration and respect for the many doctors who treated her over the years. All were very kind and dedicated. Kathy loved hearing from one that said “You'll make 100” although another very wise doc said, “Quality of life is better than quantity.” Two said “Kathy you're an amazing woman.” Kathy greatly appreciated all the strangers and others who thought she was much younger than she was - one of life's little “triumphs” that she relished and made her smile from ear to ear.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Kathy's life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League (APL), 1001 Traintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
To offer condolences, visit butlerfuneralhomes.com.
