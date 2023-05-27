Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kathryn Ann Chambliss

April 8, 1956 - May 20, 2023

CARBONDALE — Kathy Chambliss, a beacon of compassion, creativity, and steadfast connection to her community, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67. Her spirit and warmth touched countless lives and will persist in the hearts of those who knew her.

Kathy was born in Cairo, IL, on April 8, 1956, a cherished daughter to Dr. Homer Chambliss and Flora Chambliss and a beloved sibling in a large, vibrant family. Her childhood in Cairo fostered her lifelong commitment to learning, kindness, and cherishing life's many wonders.

One such wonder was Camp Ondessonk, a pivotal part of her life from a young age. This idyllic retreat became a sanctuary of personal growth, deep friendships, and indelible memories. Known at camp as Tinkerbell, she brought joy and laughter to all around her, later serving as a Counselor in Training (CIT), Counselor, Unit Leader, and Archery Instructor. She used these roles to foster an accepting, nurturing environment, sharing her wisdom with younger generations. Her passion for archery elevated her to the position of lead instructor, mesmerizing many with her flaming arrow demonstrations during Lodge ceremonies.

Though Kathy's impactful years there extended each summer through to her college graduation, she carried this profound connection to Camp Ondessonk throughout her adult life, inspiring her to give back to the community that shaped her.

Kathy's post-college journey led her to a rewarding career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC), her alma mater, serving in university food service production for three decades. As a production manager, she was dedicated to her work and beloved by her colleagues. Her tireless service ethic was only surpassed by her knack for building community within her team. During this time, she also earned her Practical Nursing credential at John A. Logan College. As an LPN, Kathy applied her clinical knowledge and caregiving skills in numerous settings, both employed and volunteer, through the rest of her life.

In retirement, Kathy's spirit of service remained steadfast. She found purpose in her part-time roles at Good Samaritan Ministries and at Liberty Estates assisted living facility. Whether caring for the vulnerable or assisting the elderly, Kathy brought a joy and warmth that comforted all who crossed her path.

Kathy's enduring kindness was especially evident during the hardships of the pandemic, as she began cooking Sunday dinners for the homeless. This act of love ensured that those most in need experienced the comfort of a warm, home-cooked meal.

A lifelong Cardinals and Salukis fan, Kathy lived a joyful life amongst family and friends, enjoying live sports, concerts, travel, swimming, and the outdoors.

Known for her radiant smile, infectious laugh, and helpful nature, Kathy will be fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched. Her legacy of compassion and service will continue to inspire us all.

Kathy is survived by her partner, Doug McCalla, her loving family including her siblings (Alan Chambliss of Carbondale, IL, Mike Chambliss of Fresno, CA, Karen Chambliss of Selbyville, DE, Patricia Chambliss of Columbia, MD, Pamela Chambliss of Cape Girardeau, MO, Michele Chambliss of San Francisco, CA, Anthony Chambliss of Cairo, IL, and David (Jennifer) Chambliss of Pittsburgh, PA), sister-in-law Kelly Donnigan, five beloved nieces and nephews, and countless other relatives and dear friends.

Two celebrations of Kathy's life will take place during the Labor Day weekend (early September 2023). This timing allows her loved ones to gather at the place that was close to her heart, symbolizing her love for community, service, and the natural world. For her Camp friends and family, a celebration of life will be held the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 3 (time TBD) at Camp Ondessonk during their annual Friends Weekend. Earlier in the same weekend, all are invited to honor Kathy's life at a Funeral Mass at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, IL, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Kathy's legacy is one of love, kindness, and the strength of her spirit. Her life was a testament to the power of community and service, demonstrating that our greatest fulfillment often comes from lifting others. While her physical presence will be greatly missed, her spirit continues to illuminate the lives of those who knew her. As we remember Kathy, let us carry forward the lessons she taught us - to live with kindness, serve with love, and embrace the magic of every day.