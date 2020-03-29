Kathryn Ann Tarantino

Kathy graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1960 and then Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis in 1963. She worked as a staff nurse at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and then at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro from 1963 to 1970. She then worked full-time for Unit 186 School District in Murphysboro for 26 years as a school nurse and Health OccupationsNA teacher. She retired in the Spring of 1996 only to return to the School District in the Fall of 1996 as a part-time School Nurse. She continued to work for the School District through 2004. During this same time, she also was a VIP Participant for the Murphysboro Health Center – Medicalurgical, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital – Operating Room and Dietary and Patient Education Dept., Carbondale Memorial Hospital – OB Department, and a part-time Clinical Instructor – Nursing Programs LPN and CNA at John A. Logan College. She later went on to be a part-time nurse at Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale. She finally retired from nursing and teaching in 2013.