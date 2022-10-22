Kathryn Burdick

Aug. 22, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2022

GRAND TOWER – Kathryn Burdick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at her home in Grand Tower surrounded by her loving family.

Kathryn was born on Aug. 22, 1940 to Robert and Dorothy (Reed) Knupp in Grand Tower. Kathryn married Charles Burdick on Sept. 15, 1962 in Ava.

Kathryn worked as a District Manager Assistant for Wal-Mart until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed visiting family and friends but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Burdick of Grand Tower; son, Mike (Luanne) Burdick of Grand Tower; daughter, Angela (Mazen) El-Zarad of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren: Sarah and Shane Burdick of Grand Tower and Samir and Omar El-Zarad of Mansfield, TX; great-grandchild, Amelia; brothers: Don Knupp of Franklin, KY and Marty (Carole) Knupp of Highlands, TX; and sisters: Linda Wilson of Portage, IN, Rita Raney of Angleton, TX and Patricia (Jerry) Hart of Muncie, IN.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Robert, Jack, Virgil and Doug Knupp.

Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower with Pastor Richard Pyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be made in Kathryn's name to SIH Foundation - Cancer Institute or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

