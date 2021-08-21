Kathryn Jo Starbuck

HERRIN — Kathryn Jo Starbuck, 92, of Herrin died on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Herrin Hospital.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Welcome will be at 1:00 p.m. with the service following at 1:30 p.m.

An outdoor reception will follow. Masks will be required inside the building.

