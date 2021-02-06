Kathryn Jo Starbuck

Kathryn was born on May 3, 1928, in Abilene, Kansas, the oldest of eight children, to Wallace and Maude Funston. Kathryn married Kenneth (Ken) Starbuck on June 23, 1952. They were married by Ken's Uncle Martin Starbuck in Salina, Kansas. They had six children over a period of eight years, including triplet boys. They were together 65 years before Ken's death in 2017.

Kathryn attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas. Because money was short, Kathryn took time off from school to earn tuition for school, including one year during which she taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She was a natural teacher, but her innovative techniques were sometimes frowned upon by her supervisors, including allowing the children to take off their shoes and dance and to picnic by the nearby creek. While at Baker University, Kathy met Ken, who was also a student. They were brought together by their intellect, interest in religion, deep curiosity, and similar values, all seasoned with a shared sense of humor. After they left Baker University, Kathryn supported Ken's work as a minister in the Congregational Church. She developed her own interests, and as the children grew older, Kathryn worked as a bus driver for children with severe and profound developmental disabilities at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Mental Health. She also worked as a Teacher's Aide in special education classrooms for Herrin School District.