Kathryn Starbuck
HERRIN – Kathryn Starbuck, 92, of Herrin, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Herrin Hospital.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship when it is safe for people to gather.

Meredith Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

