Kathryn Y. Hartley

July 30, 1923 - July 26, 2021

WEST FRANKFORT — Kathryn Y. Hartley, age 97, of West Frankfort (previously Benton), IL died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Effingham while in the care of HSHS Hospice.

Services will be held at Union Funeral Home, 213 E. Oak St., West Frankfort on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Harry Bayless and Rev. Ted A. Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Charles Kern Lane, Benton. The family requests that everyone that attends the service, wear a mask or be fully vaccinated.

She was a member of the First Church of God in West Frankfort and previously Bethel Methodist Church of Benton.

Katie "Kay" was born on July 30, 1923 in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of Lawrence and Bessie Mae (Montgomery) Kissinger. She met her beloved husband J.B. Hartley of West Frankfort as they strolled with friends along the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg while he was stationed at Fort Indian Town Gap, PA. They corresponded by letters through the war years as J.B. was in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) and survived the landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. They married on August 20, 1947.