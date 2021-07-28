Kathryn Y. Hartley
July 30, 1923 - July 26, 2021
WEST FRANKFORT — Kathryn Y. Hartley, age 97, of West Frankfort (previously Benton), IL died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Effingham while in the care of HSHS Hospice.
Services will be held at Union Funeral Home, 213 E. Oak St., West Frankfort on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Harry Bayless and Rev. Ted A. Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Charles Kern Lane, Benton. The family requests that everyone that attends the service, wear a mask or be fully vaccinated.
She was a member of the First Church of God in West Frankfort and previously Bethel Methodist Church of Benton.
Katie "Kay" was born on July 30, 1923 in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of Lawrence and Bessie Mae (Montgomery) Kissinger. She met her beloved husband J.B. Hartley of West Frankfort as they strolled with friends along the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg while he was stationed at Fort Indian Town Gap, PA. They corresponded by letters through the war years as J.B. was in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) and survived the landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. They married on August 20, 1947.
Katie graduated from John Harris High School and worked in the offices of Bell Telephone in Directory and Residential Listings, Pennsylvania Threshermen & Farmers Insurance, Mengers Cleaners, and L.B. Smith Automotive in Harrisburg. She also worked at Holman Motors in Mount Vernon, in the U.S. Census, and as a Playground Supervisor at Grant School in Benton (1990's).
In her youth, Katie enjoyed many happy hours dancing with friends at the Hershey Park Ballroom to the live performances of orchestras including Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and many more.
She is survived by her son Jay B. (Sheryl deceased) Hartley of Benton; and daughter Cynthia K. (Steven) Seymour of Effingham; daughter-in-law Fran Bertram, Harrisburg, PA; precious grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Her brothers and sisters-in-law include: Albert Hartley (Bette deceased), Curtis and Donna Hartley (both deceased), Jon and Carolyn Hartley (both deceased), Sam and Georgia Mae Hartley (both deceased), Geraldine (Hartley) and Howard Rogers (both deceased), and Claire Kissinger of MI.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.B. Hartley, son Terry R. Brenneman, brother Lawrence Kissinger, and grandson Jesse Stephen Spence.
Memorials may be made to: Bethel Cemetery Association, c/o Cheryl Borcky, 1106 E. Main St., Benton, IL 62812.
Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.
