Kathy Ann Allen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — Katherine Ann Allen, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:07 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence.

Kathy was born May 24, 1951, in Granite City to Nebern and Lucinda Katherine Mae (Rosson) Ellis.

She married Paul “P.J.” Johnson Sr., on Aug. 17, 1974. He preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2010. She later married James Allen on Nov. 25, 2011.

Kathy was retired having been an insurance agent with Monumental Life Insurance Company and later with Transamerica Life Insurance Company for many years.

She was a member of Heritage Fellowship Church in Johnston City.

Kathy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching them play baseball, football and softball.