Kay Ann Colombo Ballance
March 27, 1968 - Jan. 8, 2021
CARLYLE - Kay Ann Colombo Ballance 52, of Carlyle, IL passed away on January 8, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She was a 1986 graduate of Herrin High School and also a graduate of Robert Morris College in Carthage, Illinois. She was a former senior correctional officer for Greenville Federal prison.
Kay Ann was born in Herrin, IL on March 27, 1968 to Tom and Janice (Mills) Colombo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Tommy and Ruth Wilma Colombo and Elmer and Mary Baccus of Herrin and brother-in-law, Bob Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Ballance of Carlyle, IL; son, Alex Colombo of Marion, IL; daughter, Abigayle Wright of Carlyle, IL; brother, Stephen Colombo and fiancee, Linda Taylor of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Mary Ruth Jackson and fiance, Danny Eagle of Port St. Lucie, FL; niece, Lauren (Eric) Orbesen of Coral Springs, FL; nephew, Tyler Jackson and Sarah Gore of Roswell, GA; great nephews, Thor and Bear Orbesen of Coral Springs, FL; uncle, Frank (Vicki) Colombo of Herrin, IL; step-daughter, Nicole Ballance of Chicago, IL; step-son, Gino Ballance of Chicago, IL; step-son, Anthony Ballance and fiancee, Jenny Avitt and step-grandson, Luca Ballance of Chicago.
Kay Ann married Steve Ballance on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2009. She will be sadly missed by Steve, her family, many cousins, and friends. She loved her family and enjoyed horseback riding with Steve and watching movies. At her death, Kay Ann was honored by an honor walk by the Barnes Hospital employees for being a kidney organ donor.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Pastor Eric Lam and Pastor Scott Ballance officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Herrin Cemetery in Herrin.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Kay Ann's memory may be made to a Charity of the Donor's Choice.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, facial masks are REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.