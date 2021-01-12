Kay Ann Colombo Ballance

March 27, 1968 - Jan. 8, 2021

CARLYLE - Kay Ann Colombo Ballance 52, of Carlyle, IL passed away on January 8, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was a 1986 graduate of Herrin High School and also a graduate of Robert Morris College in Carthage, Illinois. She was a former senior correctional officer for Greenville Federal prison.

Kay Ann was born in Herrin, IL on March 27, 1968 to Tom and Janice (Mills) Colombo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Tommy and Ruth Wilma Colombo and Elmer and Mary Baccus of Herrin and brother-in-law, Bob Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Ballance of Carlyle, IL; son, Alex Colombo of Marion, IL; daughter, Abigayle Wright of Carlyle, IL; brother, Stephen Colombo and fiancee, Linda Taylor of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Mary Ruth Jackson and fiance, Danny Eagle of Port St. Lucie, FL; niece, Lauren (Eric) Orbesen of Coral Springs, FL; nephew, Tyler Jackson and Sarah Gore of Roswell, GA; great nephews, Thor and Bear Orbesen of Coral Springs, FL; uncle, Frank (Vicki) Colombo of Herrin, IL; step-daughter, Nicole Ballance of Chicago, IL; step-son, Gino Ballance of Chicago, IL; step-son, Anthony Ballance and fiancee, Jenny Avitt and step-grandson, Luca Ballance of Chicago.