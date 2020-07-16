× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Sharon Kay Bilyew, 82, completed her journey on Earth at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home with her granddaughter by her side. Kay left us peacefully and joins her youngest daughter, Deborah and all those who have gone before her.

Kay was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Clyde and Dessie (Hutchinson) Harms. Her parents were God's greatest gift to her and her children. She attended Hutsonville High School. Kay made her home in Crawford County from age 2 to 72. The last 10 years she made her home with her daughter Cindy in Marion. With her health declining the past three years, Kay was cared for in the comfort of her home by her loving and caring daughter. Kay was blessed with many friends who maintained close bonds creating lifelong memories.

Kay was united in marriage Aug. 26, 1955, with Ralph Bilyew. They were married 34 years and blessed with two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and deeply loved.