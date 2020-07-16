MARION — Sharon Kay Bilyew, 82, completed her journey on Earth at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home with her granddaughter by her side. Kay left us peacefully and joins her youngest daughter, Deborah and all those who have gone before her.
Kay was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Clyde and Dessie (Hutchinson) Harms. Her parents were God's greatest gift to her and her children. She attended Hutsonville High School. Kay made her home in Crawford County from age 2 to 72. The last 10 years she made her home with her daughter Cindy in Marion. With her health declining the past three years, Kay was cared for in the comfort of her home by her loving and caring daughter. Kay was blessed with many friends who maintained close bonds creating lifelong memories.
Kay was united in marriage Aug. 26, 1955, with Ralph Bilyew. They were married 34 years and blessed with two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and deeply loved.
Kay was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. She found joy being a wife, mother and grandmother. She made a happy and loving home for her family. In the family's words, "She gave us guidance, wisdom, unconditional love, care and asked for nothing but love in return and we shall be forever grateful. She will always have a special place in our hearts and never be forgotten."
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Joe) Skoffic of Marion; five grandchildren, Melissa Kay, Kayla, Felecia, Kevin (Bonnie), and Melissa Lyn (Chad); eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Trevor, Balin, Braxtyn, Karsyn, Molly and Samantha; and son-in-law, Joe Franz.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dessie Harms; her daughter, Deborah Franz; sister, Barbara (Harold) Montgomery; brother, Gene (Wilma) Harms; and father of her children, Ralph Bilyew.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in Blue Funeral Home in Marion. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Johnston City. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the service are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made by purchasing a child a book, Finding Forever Animal Rescue, St. Francis Animal Shelter or American Cancer Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest registry, visit www.bluefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.