Kay Marie Brechtelsbauer

May 15 1943 - Sep. 10, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Kay Marie Brechtelsbauer, age 79, of Murphysboro, formerly of Frankentrost, MI went to her heavenly home to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

She was born on May 15, 1943 in Saginaw, MI, to the late Erwin and Marie Kueffner Brechtelsbauer. She is survived by her brother, Earl (Nonie) Brechtelsbauer; sister, Joyce E. Gibbs; nephews: Scott (Heidi) Brechtelsbauer, Todd (Sandi) Brechtelsbauer, Derek Parker and Matthew (Teresa) Parker; great-nieces, Taylor, Kendal, Kara and Jordon Brechtelsbauer; great-nephews: Owen Brechtelsbauer and Carson Parker and her dear friend, Judy Rawls.

Kay had a wonderful and full life. The daughter of a farmer, Kay grew up in Frankentrost, MI, where she attended Immanuel Lutheran Church and School from first through eighth grade. Upon leaving Immanuel, she attended Frankenmuth High School in Frankenmuth, MI. After graduating from high school in 1961, she attended Central Michigan University, majoring in Health and Physical Education with the intent to become a PE teacher. Upon graduating from CMU in 1965, Kay continued her studies at SIUC in Carbondale with a master's degree in Physical Education.

After graduating, Kay began teaching at SIUC in the College of Education Physical Education department. She was asked to coach the university's softball team in 1967 while continuing to teach. She somehow found time while teaching and coaching to complete a doctorate in Education Psychology in 1980. The university hired her to become their full time softball coach, a position that she held for 32 years.

During her exceptional career, Coach B., as she was affectionately called by her players and friends, won more games (633) than any coach in the history of women's sports at SIUC. A member of the SIU Sports Hall of Fame, she received the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year award on two occasions and was selected by the University for their Administrative Professional Woman of Distinction award in 1993. Her teams consistently were in the top three of the MVC in hitting, placing first in 1998. Her 1978 SIUC team won the National Invitational Tournament. Her stint at SIUC was the longest tenure of an active head softball coach at any NCAA school at that time.

Retiring in 1999, Coach B. was one of the most widely respected softball coaches in the history of the game. When SIUC completed their new softball stadium, they honored her by naming the field "Brechtelsbauer Field." After retiring from coaching, Kay continued to teach part-time and spent as much time as possible on the golf course. Kay was the president of the Hickory Ridge Ladies Golf Association from 2012 until her death.

Kay continued her financial and spiritual support of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School throughout her life and requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale, St. Francis Animal Shelter in Murphysboro or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 South University, Carbondale, IL 62901, with Pastor Robert Gray and Pastor Jay Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

Kay will then be taken to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Frankentrost, MI, for services for her family and friends. Entombment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Frankentrost, MI.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

