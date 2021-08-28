Kaye Frances (Gregory) Milligan

WHITEHOUSE, TX — Kaye Frances Milligan (Gregory), 63, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away at home on August 20, 2021 due to non-COVID respiratory failure. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 7, 1958. Her family moved to Mt. Vernon, Illinois where she lived during her school years. Kaye married William J. Milligan September 1, 1984 in Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a degree in Social Work.