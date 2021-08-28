Kaye Frances (Gregory) Milligan

Kaye Frances Milligan (Gregory)
1958 - 2021
WHITEHOUSE, TX — Kaye Frances Milligan (Gregory), 63, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away at home on August 20, 2021 due to non-COVID respiratory failure. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 7, 1958. Her family moved to Mt. Vernon, Illinois where she lived during her school years. Kaye married William J. Milligan September 1, 1984 in Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a degree in Social Work.
She is survived by husband William J. Milligan of Whitehouse, Texas; mother Patricia Gregory of Bradenton, Florida; sister Vicki Gregory of Dallas, Texas; brother David and wife Amy Gregory of Osprey, Florida; and nephew Justin Gregory of Virginia.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.