Kaye Frances (Gregory) Milligan
Kaye Frances (Gregory) Milligan

Kaye Frances Milligan (Gregory)

1958 - 2021

WHITEHOUSE, TX — Kaye Frances Milligan (Gregory), 63, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away at home on August 20, 2021 due to non-COVID respiratory failure. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 7, 1958. Her family moved to Mt. Vernon, Illinois where she lived during her school years. Kaye married William J. Milligan September 1, 1984 in Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a degree in Social Work.

She is survived by husband William J. Milligan of Whitehouse, Texas; mother Patricia Gregory of Bradenton, Florida; sister Vicki Gregory of Dallas, Texas; brother David and wife Amy Gregory of Osprey, Florida; and nephew Justin Gregory of Virginia.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.

