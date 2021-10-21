Keith Allen Stokes
Jan. 18, 1952 - Oct. 13, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Keith Allen Stokes, 69, passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital, IL.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Carbondale, IL, to Gloria and Rip Stokes. He married Ginger Smith in 1992, and they lived in Murphysboro for almost 30 years.
Survivors include four siblings: Robbie (B.J.) Stokes, Suzan (Jeff) Schwegman, Paul (Michelle) Stokes, and Teresa (Tim) McCarthy; two children: Ryan (Krissy) Stokes, Holly (Brent) Swoape; four grandchildren: Ryder, Riley, Roxy and Jacob.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Rip and Gloria Stokes.
Friends and family, please join us for a celebration of his life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Jackson County Country Club at 1 p.m.
The family entrusted Crain Funeral Home, IL, with arrangements.
