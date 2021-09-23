Keith Brasher

HERRIN — Keith Brasher, 51, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle automobile accident on September 20, 2021, in Herrin, Illinois.

A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Keith was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Leon "Bo" Brasher and Shirley (Clark) Brasher.

Keith is survived by his wife, Paula "Renee"; three daughters: Sara Mendoza, Brianna Brasher, and Paige Brasher; two sons: Kenton Jeralds and Kaleb Jeralds; four grandchildren: Manuel Mendoza, Raelyn Jeralds, Elsie Nieman, Parklyn Menser; four siblings: Bill "Peanut" Brasher, Kim Sweeney, Brian Brasher and twin brother Kevin Brasher; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Leon "Bo" and Shirley (Clark) Brasher.

Keith avidly enjoyed all things outdoors, playing pool, and was enthusiastically involved with all of his grandchildren.