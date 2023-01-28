Keith Inman
CARTERVILLE – David Keith Inman, 65, of Carterville, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan 30, 2023, at Marshall County Memorial Gardens in Benton, Kentucky. The family requests you wear your favorite sports gear to visitation.
Keith is the father of Hunter Inman and Micah (Myranda) Thomas; son of Alline Sawyer Inman; brother of Kenneth Harold Inman; dear grandfather and uncle.
Keith had been a system engineer at SIH for the last 27 years.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
