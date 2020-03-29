Keith Lavern Anderson
0 entries

Keith Lavern Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Lavern Anderson

Anderson

HERRIN — Keith Lavern Anderson, 84, passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

In accordance with his wishes, Keith will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later time.

Memorial donations in Keith's memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.

To leave a message of condolence, share a story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News