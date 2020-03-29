HERRIN — Keith Lavern Anderson, 84, passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
In accordance with his wishes, Keith will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later time.
Memorial donations in Keith's memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.
