HERRIN — Keith Lavern Anderson, 84, passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

In accordance with his wishes, Keith will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later time.

Memorial donations in Keith's memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.

To leave a message of condolence, share a story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.