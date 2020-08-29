 Skip to main content
Keith Pierce
Keith Pierce

CHRISTOPHER — Keith Pierce, 84, formerly of Christopher, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in the Masonic and IOOF Cemetery in Benton, with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

