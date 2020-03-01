ALTO PASS — Kelley Ray Sims, 61, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, following an Alzheimer's journey of more than eight years that was made rich and joyful through much music and unyielding golden friendships, connecting his community with love and generosity in ways that could not have been imagined.

Kelley was born July 2, 1958, in Marion. Through his passionate career as a respiratory therapist, patient advocate, teacher and member of the Southeast Missouri Hospital Lifebeat Helicopter crew, he touched countless hearts and lives. He was also a gifted musician and singer, playing guitar and mandolin and singing in Southern Illinois bluegrass bands. Kelley's voice and musicianship will live on in a few treasured recordings. A staple of his life well-lived was the decades-long tradition of music jam sessions and amazing meals with picker friends and family at the kitchen table. At first appearing quiet and reserved, Kelley was a riveting storyteller with the “gift of gab,” and his hilarious and/or hair-raising tales will be retold by all who first heard them in person. He will be very much missed. So many dear friends in the music community will keep his spirit alive with every G run played and harmony sung.