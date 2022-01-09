Kendall Alfred Adams

June 4, 1926 - Dec. 6, 2021

CARBONDALE — Kendall Alfred (Shetterly) Adams, 95, formerly of Carbondale, IL, died at home on December 6, 2021, with family at his side. He was born June 4, 1926, in McMinnville, OR, the son of John B. and Belle H. Shetterly. He married Kathryn F. Hildebrand on December 29, 1963, in Greenfield Village, Dearborn, MI.

Kendall was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University, his Master's and Ph.D. from Michigan State University. A Professor Emeritus, Dr. Adams was employed by Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1965, having worked previously at Michigan State University and Arizona State University. During his tenure at SIUC, Dr. Adams served as a Visiting Professor of Marketing at Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra in Santiago, Dominican Republic, from June 1967 to June 1969 with the Ford Foundation, and as an Agricultural Marketing Advisor in Cochabamba, Bolivia, from December 1977 to July 1980 with the Consortium for International Development. Following retirement, he served as a Visiting Professor of Marketing in Chelyabinsk, Russia, and in Amman, Jordan, through the International Executive Service Corps

Ken was an avid quail, duck, and goose hunter with his Brittany and black lab. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #32 A.F. and A.M., St. Helens, OR, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Delta Tau Delta. He also had been a member of SCORE. In July 2010, he moved to Medford, OR, to be closer to family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons: Derek W. Shetterly of Ashland, OR, and Kevin W. Shetterly of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Benjamin Daniel Shetterly and Rachel Ann Shetterly; sister-in-law, Aileen Adams, of Redmond, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Hugh W. H. Adams; half-brother, H.W.H. (Buck) Adams; and sister and brother-in-law: Joanne and Dawne TenEyck.

Per his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the Columbia River at a special fishing spot he loved as a young man.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR, 97239-3009, or to Providence Hospice, 2033 Commerce Drive, Medford, OR, 97503.