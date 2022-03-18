Kendall Lee Rhine

Feb. 13, 1943 - March 16, 2022

ALTO PASS — Mr. Kendall Lee Rhine, of Alto Pass, IL, passed away on March 16, 2022, after a hard fought 20-plus-years battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.

Kendall Rhine was born February 13, 1943, at his grandparent's farm near Eldorado, IL, to the late Paul Tison Rhine and Catherine Poole Rhine. He was married on January 19, 1968, in Louisville, KY, to Gail Luton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gail Rhine; his three children: Kendall Tison Rhine (Julie) of Athens, GA, Tony Rhine (Yanci) of Austin, TX, and Paula McNiel (Jason) of Nashville, TN; brother-in-law raised as a son, Morgan Luton (Traci Somach) of Orlando, FL; 12 grandchildren: Tyler, Hadley, Ben, Rush, Jett, Boss, Kendra, Trent, Ryan, Chris, Brett, and Courtney. He is also survived by brothers: Paul Gary Rhine (Cathy) of Alto Pass and Donald Rhine (Patricia) of Minooka, IL; sisters-in-law: Ruth Abbotts and Rita Rhine of Dallas, TX; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Dale Wayne Rhine and Gale Rhine.

Kendall Rhine graduated from Dupo High School in Dupo, IL, in 1960. He received a basketball scholarship to Rice University. Mr. Rhine still holds the Rice University record for total rebounds per game (13.9), is 10th in all-time scoring and 4th in all-time rebounds. He was First Team All Southwest Conference in 1963 and 1964. He was drafted into the ABA by the St. Louis Hawks as the 64th overall pick. He played AAU for the Phillips 66ers and was an AAU All American in 1966. He represented the USA in the Pan-American Games and played in 29 different counties, winning a gold medal for the USA in 1967. He then played for the Kentucky Colonels in Louisville, KY, where he met his wife, Gail. He finished his basketball career with the Houston Mavericks. Kendall was elected into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame on May 5, 2017.

Mr. Rhine went into the propane industry with Pyrofax Gas. He continued with propane through mergers and acquisitions with Petrolane and eventually worked his way up to vice president of Suburban Propane. After retiring with Suburban Propane, Mr. Rhine helped his sons and son-in-law start and grow their own propane companies.

Kendall loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He coached many of his sons' youth teams. Mr. Rhine also loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed gardening, bush-hogging on his tractor, and riding 4-wheelers. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and Phillips 66er friends. He also enjoyed hosting family and friends at his farm. Most of all, he loved his family.

Kendall was a giant, not just in height (5'22”), but in his generosity, love of his family, and his fighting spirit.

Visitation will be Sunday, Mar. 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home, 135 W. Vienna St, Anna, IL, and on Monday, Mar. 21 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Rhine Church, 600 Rhine Rd., Raleigh, IL, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Burns officiating. Interment will follow in Rhine Cemetery. A reception will follow at 1135 Double Bridge Rd., Eldorado, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contribution be made to International Cooperating Ministries, 1901 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.

Crain Funeral Home of Anna-Jonesboro is entrusted with the arrangements.