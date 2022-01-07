Kenneth Ackerman

March 5, 1935 - Jan. 4, 2022

CARBONDALE — Kenneth Ackerman, age 86, of Carbondale, passed away on January 4, 2022, in his home. He was born March 5, 1935, in Lansing, MI, to Vernon and Virginia (Cutler) Ackerman.

On June 5, 1954, he married Barbara Jaynes. Over these past 67-years they created a wonderful life together. Barbie and Ken jokes are welcome. Their beautiful marriage was truly something to behold.

Ken graduated from Michigan State. He first worked as a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, from 1959 to 1969. He then transferred to Southern Illinois University and taught there until he retired in 1996, specializing in Exercise Physiology. He was known as being an engaging professor who administered challenging exams.

Ken enjoyed fitness, running, sports, golfing and tending to his rose garden. He was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan. He loved to listen to jazz music, Dave Brubeck especially.

Ken was a devoted member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Carbondale, dutifully serving as Chalice Bearer, Crucifer and Thurifer. He also served on the vestry.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ackerman of Carbondale; a daughter, Michele (Kurt) Reetz and a son, Mark Ackerman, all of Woodridge; a granddaughter, Natalie Ackerman of Chicago; a sister, Karen VanAtta of Lansing, MI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Ken loved his family dearly.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Kiebler and a daughter-in-law, Alene Ackerman.

Funeral Services for Kenneth Ackerman will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Andrews Episcopal Church with Rev. Dale Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Dillinger Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church and will be accepted at the services.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.