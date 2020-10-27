CARBONDALE — Kenneth Brown, 62, was born into this life on Oct. 8, 1958, to Ellen and Billie Brown, Sr.. He departed this life on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, at a care facility in Las Cruses, New Mexico.

Kenneth was known to his friends and family as “Taffy”. Kenneth “Taffy” Brown was baptized into the body of Christ at a young age at the New Zion Missionary Church.

He attended Carbondale Community High School where he played defensive end #66 for the Carbondale Terriers. He graduated in 1976.

He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1977 and served 4 years. While in the military he realized his gift as chef. He received training in catering and hospitality services. Taffy made his home in Silver City, New Mexico where he enjoyed cooking and serving the homeless. Taffy was an avid football fan and the Dallas Cowboys could not have had a more enthusiastic follower.

He is preceded in death by his parents Billie Sr. and Ellen Walker-Brown, and his sister, Doris J. Brown.