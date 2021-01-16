Kenneth (Buddy) L. Pierce
Aug. 24, 1942 – Jan. 12, 2021
JOLIET — Kenneth (Buddy) L. Pierce, 78, passed away peacefully, at home in Joliet, IL, on January 12, 2021.
Kenneth was born in Herrin, Illinois to Kenneth W. and Thelma L. Pierce. He was a graduate of Hurst-Bush High school, class of 1960.
He retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co. in Lafayette, IN. He also resided in Scottsdale, AZ before settling back into his hometown of Hurst, Illinois. He lived life to the fullest. He was a jokester and made people laugh all the time. His favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing, and playing a mean hand of poker. Kenny loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by many who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his father, Kenneth W. Pierce (1978); his mother, Thelma L. Pierce (1999); and his son, Larry E. Pierce (2013).
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories; his son, Mike Pierce of Houston, TX; daughters: Kimberly (Tom) Moriarty and Melissa Pierce of Joliet; grandchildren: Brian Pierce, Jacqueline Moriarty, John Pierce and Cody Scott Pierce; great-grandchild, Aiden J. Ellis; sister, Sue (Theron) Scott; aunt, Darlene Spiller; nephew, Randy (Wendy) Scott; nieces: Marsha (Scott) Wade and Teresa (Tommy) Caliper and numerous great-nieces; great-nephews and a very special cousin, Linda Davis (Jerry Brandon). He is also survived by his best friend and partner in crime, Leroy Newton.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial, with the scattering of his ashes into the Big Muddy River in southern Illinois, will be at a later date in the springtime.
