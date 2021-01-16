Kenneth (Buddy) L. Pierce

Aug. 24, 1942 – Jan. 12, 2021

JOLIET — Kenneth (Buddy) L. Pierce, 78, passed away peacefully, at home in Joliet, IL, on January 12, 2021.

Kenneth was born in Herrin, Illinois to Kenneth W. and Thelma L. Pierce. He was a graduate of Hurst-Bush High school, class of 1960.

He retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co. in Lafayette, IN. He also resided in Scottsdale, AZ before settling back into his hometown of Hurst, Illinois. He lived life to the fullest. He was a jokester and made people laugh all the time. His favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing, and playing a mean hand of poker. Kenny loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by many who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by his father, Kenneth W. Pierce (1978); his mother, Thelma L. Pierce (1999); and his son, Larry E. Pierce (2013).