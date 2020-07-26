STIRITZ — Kenneth Dale Duncan, 60, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Smithland Lock and Dam in Livingston County, Kentucky. Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Jimmy Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.