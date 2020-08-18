Kenneth Drew

Ken was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Grzegorek) Drew, of Melbourne; a brother, Wayne Drew (Jackie) of Carbondale; a son and daughter, Brad Drew (Mary Beth) of Clarksburg, New Jersey, and Tierney Mackin (Dave) of Destin, Florida; five grandkids, Morgan Mackin, Paige Mackin, Amanda Drew, Alexis Drew and Danny Drew; a nephew and three cousins. Ken has a step-daughter, Angie Strahlo of Melbourne, Florida, and her two sons, Teegan and Kamden.

Ken graduated from Carterville High School in 1961. He attended Southern Illinois University before joining the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He had a long career, retiring in 1991 as Postmaster of the Carterville post office. He served 18 years in the Illinois National Guard and spent many years helping the Carterville Community School District through service on the Board of Education. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was active for many years helping to organize and coach in the Tri-C little league program. He loved to travel and spent time touring the US in his RV before settling in Melbourne. He loved life in Florida and spent many days walking or sitting on the beach and following Atlanta Braves baseball. He had many friends. Ken's kind heart and beautiful smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.