MELBOURNE, FL — Kenneth Drew, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13th, 2020, in Melbourne, Florida from complications of COVID-19.
Ken was born on Oct. 17th, 1942, to Fred and Lucy (Pflasterer) Drew in Carbondale. He was a longtime resident of Carterville and had lived in Melbourne, Florida, for the past 20 years with his beloved wife Judy.
At his request to respect the limitation on gatherings due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time.
Ken was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Grzegorek) Drew, of Melbourne; a brother, Wayne Drew (Jackie) of Carbondale; a son and daughter, Brad Drew (Mary Beth) of Clarksburg, New Jersey, and Tierney Mackin (Dave) of Destin, Florida; five grandkids, Morgan Mackin, Paige Mackin, Amanda Drew, Alexis Drew and Danny Drew; a nephew and three cousins. Ken has a step-daughter, Angie Strahlo of Melbourne, Florida, and her two sons, Teegan and Kamden.
Ken graduated from Carterville High School in 1961. He attended Southern Illinois University before joining the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He had a long career, retiring in 1991 as Postmaster of the Carterville post office. He served 18 years in the Illinois National Guard and spent many years helping the Carterville Community School District through service on the Board of Education. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was active for many years helping to organize and coach in the Tri-C little league program. He loved to travel and spent time touring the US in his RV before settling in Melbourne. He loved life in Florida and spent many days walking or sitting on the beach and following Atlanta Braves baseball. He had many friends. Ken's kind heart and beautiful smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
We are thankful for and appreciate the ICU staff at Holmes Regional Medical Center for the loving care and compassion they gave to Kenny. Memorial donations to The American Red Cross can be made in lieu of flowers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.