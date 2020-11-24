ELKVILLE — Kenneth Dwight Tuthill, 94, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Kenneth was a retired mechanic for the Consolidated Coal Company.

He was a member of the Elkville Christian Church and the UMWA.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II. He attained the rank of Seaman First Class, and received the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal.

He was born Jan. 4, 1926, in Vergennes, the son of Dwight and Flossie (Hack) Tuthill.

He first married Patricia Ellis, and he then married Donna Rains on April 18, 1964, in Benton, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2013.

He is survived by six children, Kenneth Edward Tuthill of Dowell, Richard Tuthill and wife, Sondra, of Vergennes, Rodney Tuthill of Marion, Steven Tuthill and wife Jane Ann of Elkville, Gail Tuthill of Elkville and Angel Caraker and husband, Mike, of Dowell; 11 grandchildren; and several great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and two brothers.