Kenneth Golish
Kenneth Golish

Kenneth Golish

Aug. 23, 1935 - Mar. 2, 2021

Kenneth Golish passed quietly with his family at his side. He lived a happy, wonderful life for 85 years. Ken will be remembered by generations of his students and coworkers. He was a successful and respected teacher and basketball coach in West Frankfort, IL for 35 years.

Ken is survived by his loving family: his brother, John; nephews: Russ and Ray; niece, Rebecca; great nieces: Lucy and Lily; and cousins: Sheila, Pat, Mike, James, and Jennifer.

He will be forever missed; his laughter, kindness, and generosity will be forever remembered. Rest Peacefully, our beloved "KEG."

