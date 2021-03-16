Kenneth Golish
Aug. 23, 1935 - Mar. 2, 2021
Kenneth Golish passed quietly with his family at his side. He lived a happy, wonderful life for 85 years. Ken will be remembered by generations of his students and coworkers. He was a successful and respected teacher and basketball coach in West Frankfort, IL for 35 years.
Ken is survived by his loving family: his brother, John; nephews: Russ and Ray; niece, Rebecca; great nieces: Lucy and Lily; and cousins: Sheila, Pat, Mike, James, and Jennifer.
He will be forever missed; his laughter, kindness, and generosity will be forever remembered. Rest Peacefully, our beloved "KEG."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.