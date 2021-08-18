Kenneth J. Crowell
Oct. 21, 1944 - Aug. 7, 2021
NIANGUA, MO — Kenneth J. Crowell 76, of Niangua, Missouri, formerly of Carbondale, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 7th at home. He was born October 21st, 1944, in Carbondale to Adolph and Bernice (Signaigo) Crowell. He married Elyse (Ellis) Crowell in 1965. They later divorced but had remained close friends. He worked at the SIU Physical Plant for many years, and spent many more years at the SIU University Press before retiring. He moved to Missouri after retirement where he enjoyed hunting and putzing around on his farm. His main joy in life was his grandkids and great-grandkids, whom He spent countless hours with teaching them about wildlife, conservation, gun and hunter safety. He often said his best day was when his 8 year old great-granddaughter, Mallory, shot a 10 point buck with her very first shot. It was very important to him that deer were used for meat and he donated extra meat to others in need.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy and son-in-law, Erik Jensen of Nixa, Missouri; brother, Addie Lee and Linda (Holmes) Crowell of Carbondale; grandchildren: Molly (Dimitri) Helms of Nixa, MO; grandson, Kyle Jensen also of Nixa; great-grandchildren: Mallory, Peyton, Benton and Bryson all of Nixa, as well as a niece, Kathy Schmidt (Brett) and nephews: Alan (Jenny) Crowell, Mike Crowell, Jeff Crowell and Matt Crowell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Bernice Crowell, and brother Glenn Crowell.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
