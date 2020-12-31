MURPHYSBORO -- Kenneth Joseph Albertini, 77, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Kenneth was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Chicago, to Raymond Albertini and Catherine (Helvaigas) Albertini.

Mr. Albertini was an insurance agent for more than 25 years with Prudential Life Insurance Company. After his retirement there, he had worked and just retired as a job developer with the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living in Carbondale.

He was a lifelong member of the SIU-Alumni. His greatest achievement was that he was a grandfather of six.

Ken married Joan Bola on May 3, 1969, in Chicago, and she survives in Murphysboro.

Other survivors include two sons, Brad Albertini and Mark Albertini and his wife, Angela, Albertini, all of Murphysboro; six grandchildren, Ava and Dominick Albertini of Chatham, and their mother, Monica Albertini, and Anthony, Andrew, Sophia and Alexander Albertini, all of Murphysboro; and one brother, Robert Albertini of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Jenny Johnson; and his parents.

His body will be cremated and private graveside services will be at a later date.