 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Joseph Albertini
0 entries

Kenneth Joseph Albertini

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO -- Kenneth Joseph Albertini, 77, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Kenneth was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Chicago, to Raymond Albertini and Catherine (Helvaigas) Albertini.

Mr. Albertini was an insurance agent for more than 25 years with Prudential Life Insurance Company. After his retirement there, he had worked and just retired as a job developer with the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living in Carbondale.

He was a lifelong member of the SIU-Alumni. His greatest achievement was that he was a grandfather of six.

Ken married Joan Bola on May 3, 1969, in Chicago, and she survives in Murphysboro.

Other survivors include two sons, Brad Albertini and Mark Albertini and his wife, Angela, Albertini, all of Murphysboro; six grandchildren, Ava and Dominick Albertini of Chatham, and their mother, Monica Albertini, and Anthony, Andrew, Sophia and Alexander Albertini, all of Murphysboro; and one brother, Robert Albertini of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Jenny Johnson; and his parents.

His body will be cremated and private graveside services will be at a later date.

His family would prefer memorials to the Southern Illinois Autism Society, and may be sent to the funeral home.

For more information, visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News