Kenneth "Ken" C. Watkins

1950 - 2022

NORTH AURORA — Kenneth "Ken" C. Watkins, age 72, of North Aurora, IL, formerly of North Fort Myers, FL and Crete, IL, passed away following a brave battle with cancer, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

He was born May 2, 1950, in Carbondale, IL, to loving parents, Paul and Margaret Watkins.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Sandra; his daughter and princess, Kendra Kay Watkins; one stepbrother, Chester Viernum; step-sisters, Rose (Alan) Mann, Karen Winters and Tina Barclay; special sister-in-law, Lynetta Watkins; several cousins including Mary Jane Wiggs; many nieces and nephews, including Margaret Kiwior, Barbara Watkins, Beth Skinner, Bill Watkins, Paul Watkins III Bryce Viernum and Shawn Viernum; his best friend, Dave Wilson, and Dave's brother Tony.

He now joins his father, Paul Watkins, his mother, Dessie M. Viernum and a stepfather, Chester L. Viernum; three siblings: Paul D Watkins II, William E. Watkins III and Margaret A. Watkins; and infant granddaughter, Aleiyah Watkins-Colòn.

Following cremation, the family will host a memorial Mass in Batavia, IL, at a later date. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Southern IL, with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Ava, IL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the University of Chicago Hospital at https://giving.uchicago.edu. Under the area of support, please note "Biological Sciences Division" and the specific fund for "U Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center". Contributions can also be made in his memory to No Stomach for Cancer at https://nostomachforcancer.org/. Memories and tributes may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find Ken's full life story.