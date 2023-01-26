Kenneth "Kenny" Burnett

June 12, 1936 - Jan. 23, 2023

MURPHYSBORO — Kenneth "Kenny" Burnett, age 86 of Murphysboro and formerly of Cairo, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in his home.

He was born in Cairo on June 12, 1936, to Tanner and Rosemary (Halteman) Burnett. On Nov. 16, 1958, he married Sharon Rose. They have shared 64 years of making wonderful memories.

Kenny had been an iron worker for Local 782 in Paducah. He retired from the Physical Plant at SIU. He loved watching sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan. He enjoyed DIY projects and doing a myriad of home improvements large and small. He was a board member for the SIU Credit Union for nearly 20 years.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Burnett of Murphysboro; two sons, David (Cassie) Burnett of Springfield and Steven Burnett of Carbondale; grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Schoenig of St. Louis, MO; Michael (Emily) Burnett of Orlando, FL and Jack (Nicole) Burnett of Flagstaff, AZ; three great-grandchildren, Theo and Danny Burnett and Ellie Schoenig; a sister, Carol (Joe) Green of Murphysboro; many other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Burnett.

A memorial service for Kenny Burnett will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Michelle Parker-Clark officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and can be directed to the American Cancer Society; American Heart Association and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.