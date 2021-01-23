STONEFORT — Kenneth L. Tanner, age 86, of rural Stonefort, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at 5:56 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in the Villas of Holly Brook Memory Care Center of Harrisburg, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The graveside service will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Indian Camp Cemetery located southeast of Marion, IL near the Dykersburg area, with Pastor Matt Troxel and Pastor Mike Garrett presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow in Indian Camp Cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to either "Hospice of Southern Illinois" and/or "Indian Camp Cemetery". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the cemetery and funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the graveside service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.