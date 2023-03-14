Kenneth Lloyd Calvert

Oct. 17, 1944 - Feb. 5, 2023

THE VILLAGES, IL — Kenneth Lloyd Calvert, 78, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Thebes, IL passed on Feb. 5 at his residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 16 at 12 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms, with Rev. Brent Gordon officiating. Military Rites will be accorded.