Kenneth Lloyd Calvert
Oct. 17, 1944 - Feb. 5, 2023
THE VILLAGES, IL — Kenneth Lloyd Calvert, 78, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Thebes, IL passed on Feb. 5 at his residence.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 16 at 12 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms, with Rev. Brent Gordon officiating. Military Rites will be accorded.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.