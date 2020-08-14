Kenneth Ray Webb

Ken attended Webb School, Goreville High School, and graduated from Vienna High School in 1945. He then attended Southern Illinois University for two years and completed his Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Illinois earning a Smith Hughes Degree in Agriculture. His first job was to begin a new agriculture department at Goreville High School. After just barely starting his career, the Korean Conflict re-opened the draft and he served the United States proudly in the U.S. Army stationed at the Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. He later returned to Goreville and continued teaching Vocational Agriculture for over 30 years in Johnson County, teaching in the Goreville and Vienna High Schools. Ken learned early in life the value of hard work and community involvement. He worked endlessly to be a successful farmer, teacher, FFA Advisor, and community leader. The FFA Motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve was not only what he taught but how he lived. He was an active member of the Johnson County Farm Bureau, SouthEastern Illinois Cooperative Board of Directors, Southern Illinois Power Cooperative Board, Johnson County Teacher's Association, and Johnson County Retired Teacher's Organization.As a member of the Tunnel Hill Community of Christ Church, he served many years as church school director, teacher, and Ordained Elder. Kenneth was also honored with the Honorary American Farmer Degree in 1981, Conservation Teacher of the Year, Conservation Farmer of the Year, and nominated as “Illinois Teacher of the Year.”