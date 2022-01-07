Kenneth Wayne Mezo
GRAND TOWER – Kenneth Wayne Mezo, 79, of Grand Tower, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Grand Tower United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Walker Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.
