Kent Alan Alsobrooks

Kent attended elementary and high schools in Benton. He was valedictorian of the Class of 1978. That same year he and his best friend accepted a personal invitation to visit former President Richard Nixon at his home in San Clemente, California. During his younger life, Kent achieved many accomplishments. He became a member of the RLDS Church in 1968. He was a grade-school spelling bee champ, won numerous essay contests, and had the privilege of traveling to Honduras in the Open Door Exchange Program.Kent had many interests and hobbies. He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan. In recent years he became an avid country music fan. He belonged to several fan clubs and established personal acquaintances with a few of his favorite singers. He has a collection of photos with these country music stars. Kent also collected personally autographed photos of several movie and television personalities.He was an entrepreneur. Over the years he was employed in sales, owned a lawn business, and worked in the family sign business.