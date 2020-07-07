NASHVILLE, TN — Kent Alan Alsobrooks, 59, of Cumberland City, Tennessee, formerly of Benton, Illinois, died July 4, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born to George and Loretta (Summers) Alsobrooks on Oct. 11, 1960. He lived a very colorful and interesting life.
Kent attended elementary and high schools in Benton. He was valedictorian of the Class of 1978. That same year he and his best friend accepted a personal invitation to visit former President Richard Nixon at his home in San Clemente, California. During his younger life, Kent achieved many accomplishments. He became a member of the RLDS Church in 1968. He was a grade-school spelling bee champ, won numerous essay contests, and had the privilege of traveling to Honduras in the Open Door Exchange Program.Kent had many interests and hobbies. He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan. In recent years he became an avid country music fan. He belonged to several fan clubs and established personal acquaintances with a few of his favorite singers. He has a collection of photos with these country music stars. Kent also collected personally autographed photos of several movie and television personalities.He was an entrepreneur. Over the years he was employed in sales, owned a lawn business, and worked in the family sign business.
Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents Humbert and Lilly Summers, Marshal and Irene Alsobrooks, his aunts Wanda Summers, Lola Kearney, and Sue Kupiec, and uncles Harold Summers, Glenn Summers and Lloyd Alsobrooks.
He is survived by his parents, sister Gayla (Dana) Hill of Christopher, an aunt and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be at Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton from 5 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. Burial will be at Jackson Grove Cemetery.
As per the current guidelines in place, a maximum amount of 50 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. If you are planning on attending the services, it is recommended that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.