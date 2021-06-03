Kent Thomas Hale
1968 - 2021
HERRIN - Kent Thomas Hale, 52, of Herrin, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Brother Eugene Sloan officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
Kent was born September 8, 1968, in Carbondale, to O.D. "Tod" and Dorothy Jean (Hale) Hendricks. He married Juliann Scott on May 7, 1990, in Paducah, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Juliann Hale of Herrin; sons: Benjamin (Erin) Hale of Herrin and Nathanial Hale of Herrin; grandchildren: Leah and Lucas Hale; mother, Dorothy Hendricks of Crainville; siblings: Judy Lee of Cambria; Michael (Susan) Hendricks of New Bern, North Carolina; April (Bob) Long of Johnston City; Autumn (Jeremy) Sollami of Crainville; and Tod (Holly) Hendricks of Crainville; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom (Demova) Hale and Ernest (Anna Jewell) Hendrix; father, O.D. "Tod" Hendricks; and twin sons: Zachary and Elijah Hale.
He honorably served our country in the United States Army Reserves as well as his sons: Benjamin served in the U.S. Army and Nathanial, who is currently serving in the United States Navy.
Kent was an Account Specialist at AISIN Electronics and had an incredible work ethic. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He loved spending time with his sons, grandchildren, and family. Kent also had a passion for arrowhead hunting, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, and being an avid movie buff. He was a veracious reader- a habit he acquired at a young age by reading comic books. Over his lifetime, a deep enthusiasm for all things comic book related grew.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
