Kent Thomas Hale

1968 - 2021

HERRIN - Kent Thomas Hale, 52, of Herrin, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Brother Eugene Sloan officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Kent was born September 8, 1968, in Carbondale, to O.D. "Tod" and Dorothy Jean (Hale) Hendricks. He married Juliann Scott on May 7, 1990, in Paducah, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Juliann Hale of Herrin; sons: Benjamin (Erin) Hale of Herrin and Nathanial Hale of Herrin; grandchildren: Leah and Lucas Hale; mother, Dorothy Hendricks of Crainville; siblings: Judy Lee of Cambria; Michael (Susan) Hendricks of New Bern, North Carolina; April (Bob) Long of Johnston City; Autumn (Jeremy) Sollami of Crainville; and Tod (Holly) Hendricks of Crainville; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.