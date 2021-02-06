Kevin F. Widdows

Kevin is survived by his mother, Alice Faye (Rendleman) Widdows of Alto Pass; brothers: Brian Hoxworth of Alto Pass, Michael (Alex) Hoxworth of Crawfordville, FL; uncles, Darrell Thomas Widdows of Alto Pass and Jerry Beeson of Casey; nieces: Mindy (Brandon) Sanders of Florida, Jody White of Jackson, MO, Hailey (Jerad) Merriman of Jonesboro, and Makayla Hoxworth of Crawfordville, FL; nephew, Brian Hoxworth Jr. of Carbondale; great nieces and nephews: Lucas, Nora, Rykan, Layla, Olivia, and Stephen; several cousins; many other relatives and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Warren Widdows; grandparents: John and Zelda Widdows and Frank and Georgia Rendleman; aunts and uncle: Donna Beeson and Glenda and Darrell Coombes; cousin, Eugene Coombes.

Kevin was a graduate of Cobden Unit Schools and Shawnee Community College. He was a member of several scholar bowl teams where he and his teams enjoyed much success in earning local and state awards. His hobbies included a wide range of reading interests, playing alto sax, piloting airplanes, and hiking on the family farm and Shawnee Forest trails. From a very young age, Kevin and his dad shared a love of computers-not just gaming, but all aspects of it. Kevin was a licensed DSP and CNA- working at facilities in Cobden, Anna, and Jonesboro. He loved all animals, especially his cats. They held a special place in his heart. Kevin was a loving and kind young man who loved his family so much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to Michael Rich for his support to the family and especially the concern and love for Kevin. He was like another brother. Kevin is at peace now.