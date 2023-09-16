Kevin J. Cox

Nov. 2, 1945 - Sept. 11, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Kevin J. Cox, 77, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on Nov. 2, 1945 in Taylorville, IL to Kathryn Tarrant Cox and James R. Cox of Springfield.

He was with his wife of 55 years, Linda North Cox, at the time of his death as he prepared to return home for hospice. Kevin graduated from SIU, Carbondale with degrees in Commercial and Fine Arts. He started Cox Creative Consultants in the 1980's and produced many beautiful works of art as well as brochures, technical drawings, and advertisements. He taught calligraphy and was a member of the Associated Arts Gallery in Carbondale. He kept meticulous calendars that became more elaborate over the years. Kevin's first love was music, and he was most alive while performing with many bands in the thirty plus years he lived in Carbondale. Among the groups were the Egyptian Combo, Coal Kitchen, Dr. Bombay, St. Stephen's Blues, Southern Swing, and the long-running 4 on the Floor. Each band was taken up a notch when Kevin joined it. At the turn of the millennium, The Southern Illinoisan newspaper declared that one of the 2000 reasons celebrate Southern Illinois was the Saxophone of Kevin Cox.

In 2001, Linda retired and the couple returned to their hometown of Springfield. There, Kevin started his own jazz quartet, Bob Katt and the Missing Lynx. He was happy to perform in his favorite genre featuring his vocals, flute and saxophones. Kevin's interest included hiking and biking through lovely southern Illinois, playing league racquetball, and billiards. He was on pool leagues in Carbondale and later in Springfield. He was a member of the Mensa Society and editor of his local newsletter. He loved working daily crossword puzzles in ink while timing himself. Kevin had great fun with a group of friends who hosted a local access, weekly TV program called The Rude Awakening. Kevin and Linda were members of Epiphany Lutheran Church of All Saints in Carbondale. They traveled extensively, but were most content in their Springfield home in Cory Woods.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Linda North Cox, and their daughter, Alicia Kaye Cox (and companion Reece Moyer). His sisters are Cindy Cox Massie, and Vickie Cox Dow. His sister-in-law, is Nancy North Powell. His nieces are Amanda Dow Trimmer (husband, Toby), and Jennifer Dow (husband, Scott Michaels). Nephews are Todd Massie (wife, Dana) Dan Massie and Dylan Powell (wife, Savannah) Kevin has ten great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kevin's life is being planned for later this fall. If you wish to donate in his memory, please do so to a worthwhile cause or charity of your choosing. Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.