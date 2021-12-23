Kim Alan Ellis
Feb. 8, 1958 - Dec. 19, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Kim Alan Ellis passed away on Sunday December 19, 2021, at 3:15 a.m. at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Murphysboro, IL, with Pastor Steve Raglin officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church with interment at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
The family has requested memorials to be made to The Kim Ellis family.
For more Information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
