Kimberli Jean Pinkston (Haney)

Dec. 22, 1966 - Jan. 9, 2023

MADISON, WI – Kimberli Jean Pinkston (Haney) was born on Dec. 22, 1966 and passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 surrounded by family and close friends at Unity Point Hospital in Madison Wisconsin.

A celebration of Kim's life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carterville Civic Center in Carterville, IL from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Visitation from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and a brief service beginning at 2 p.m. Flowers can be delivered to the Carterville Civic Center after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Kimberli was the wife/widow of Thomas W. Haney II; daughter of Kathy and Mike Williams; mother of Andrea L. Haney (Styles); mother-in-law of Richard Styles; grandmother of Thomas Forby, Avery Styles and Guinevere Styles; caring sister, and lifelong friend to many. Kim followed in her mother's footsteps earning a degree in cosmetology and went on to work by Kathy's side at Kathy's Cut N' Curl for almost 15 years. After the loss of her husband, she returned to college to pursue her dream and graduated from SIU with a bachelor's in mortuary science at the top of her class. She dedicated 20+ years of her life to funeral directing/embalming. Going above and beyond for the families she served. Her compassionate nature, artistic ability and emotional strength was unmatched.

A loyal friend who brought life to every gathering with her boisterous laugh and beautiful smile. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, being with friends and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Kim was an organ donor and was able to save three lives with her gifts.

She is preceded in death by Bertie and Marion Pinkston (Mother & Father); Father Paul Wooten, Husband Thomas. W Haney II; Sister Michelle Rollins; Brother Larry Pinkston.

Kimberli will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.