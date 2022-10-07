 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly Elkins

ANNA – Kimberly Elkins, age 58, of Anna, passed away at 7:01 pm on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

