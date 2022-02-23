 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly Kay Baskin

MURPHYSBORO — Kimberly Kay Baskin, 61, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, at her residence.

Gravesite services will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

