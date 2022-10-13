Kirby Browning

Sep. 10, 1932 – Oct. 10, 2022

BENTON – Kirby Browning, died at age 90. He was born to Barney C. and Maude L. (Kearney) Browning in West City, IL. He married Carmen (Smith) Browning on June 18, 1960, and they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Kirby was an educator. He taught English at Benton High School, became the Principal at Thompsonville, and began working in the registrar's office at SIU in 1965. He achieved all three of his degrees from SIU, earning his PhD in 1972. He ended his professional career as Director of Admissions and Records at SIU in 1991, when the university's enrollment was its highest level. Kirby was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at First Christian Church, Benton, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife Carmen; his son Bryan Browning; daughter Lisa (Browning) Brown; six grandchildren: Kelsea (Cory) Peacock, Jonathan (Ashley) Brown, Brandtlee Brown, Matthew Browning, Elissa Brown, and Will Browning; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Pigg. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends who cherished and enjoyed his good humor, storytelling, love, and support.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 and 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 302 S. Main Street, Benton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church, Benton, IL.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.