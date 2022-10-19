Kraig Darwin Anthony

1943 - 2022

GREAT FALLS, MT — Kraig Darwin Anthony was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Jacquelyn and Raymond Anthony of Sparta, IL. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Marc. Also he is survived by his sister, Cynthia.

He has two estranged sons Kevin and Ryan by Carole Anthony.

Kraig graduated from SIU in Carbondale and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. No service is to be held as per his wishes; he had already anatomically gifted his remains to SIU for Research for Huntington's Disease.