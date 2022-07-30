Kristen D. Juul and David S. Clarke, Jr.
CARBONDALE — On Sunday, July 31, 2022, a joint celebration of the lives of Kris Juul and David Clarke will be held at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale. Both Kris and David taught at SIU: Kris taught special education from 1970-1993 and David taught philosophy from 1966-1997. The 10:30 a.m. congregational Sunday service will include special music and brief memorial dedications in honor of Kris and David, and a festive celebration of the lives of these two friends will follow the service, beginning at noon.
